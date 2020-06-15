Cora Gilliam
1936 - 2020
Gilliam, Cora
1936 - 2020
Cora Mae Gilliam, age 83, went home to be with the Lord June 9, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Life Celebration 12PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Union Tabernacle of God Church, 1345 Atcheson St. Interment, Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Thank You.
