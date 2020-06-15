Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cora's life story with friends and family

Share Cora's life story with friends and family

Gilliam, Cora

1936 - 2020

Cora Mae Gilliam, age 83, went home to be with the Lord June 9, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Life Celebration 12PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Union Tabernacle of God Church, 1345 Atcheson St. Interment, Glen Rest Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store