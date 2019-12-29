|
Schrake, Cora "Betty"
1928 - 2019
Cora Elizabeth "Betty" Schrake, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, at Sage Park Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Gahanna. She was 91. Betty was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on November 2, 1928 to John and Ruth (Botkin) Cutright. She was the fourth of eleven children and was known for her take-charge personality, loyalty and wit. She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 72 years, Warren K. Schrake, who passed away on February 9, 2019. She is survived by daughter Donna Kagy, granddaughter Amy (Rae) Whitlock and great-granddaughter Zoe Whitlock. She is also survived by a brother, John C. Cutright, Jr. of Chillicothe; sisters, Grace Weaver, Ft. Myers, Florida; Carole Haines (Alan Cox), Chillicothe; and Mary (Tiny) Workman, Commerce, Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings James Cutright, Mildred Houck, Beatrice Dingman, Joanne Mathers, Frances Drummond and Robert Cutright, Sr. Betty was a fiercely independent woman who, at age 30, decided to attend cosmetology school and after graduation, opened Betty's Beauty Salon, first in Chillicothe, then in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. She operated the salon for more than 40 years. She was the "hostess with the mostest," famous for her annual Christmas parties, where she served many special dishes to her extended family at her home. She served on the hospitality committee at the Reynoldsburg Baptist Church by planning and hosting many dinners, parties and holiday events during the 1960s, 70s and 80s. In her later years, she helped prepare food for the church's homeless shelter outreach. She was a member of the Young at Heart Sunday School class. She had a spirit of adventure and traveled cross-country with her family, enjoyed cruises and visited Europe with several of her sisters. While at home, she always had projects for Warren, which he would complete as she "supervised." For the past 18 months, "Corabelle," as she was known at Sage Park, kept staff on their toes with her unfiltered wit and wisdom. The family extends their thanks for the staff at Sage Park and Kindred Hospice for their kindness and care and to members of the Reynoldsburg Baptist Church for their faithful prayers and care. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 3 at the Reynoldsburg Baptist Church, 887 Rosehill Road, Reynoldsburg, where family will receive friends after 9:30 am Friday. Interment will be at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Betty's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019