Finley, Cora Seay
1930 - 2020
Cora Seay Finley, age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1930 in East Lynn, WV to the late Fred and Cora Osburn. In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Byrd Finley, Jr.; brothers, Gorman Osborne, Dewey Osborne, Fred Osburn, John Samuel Osburn; sisters, Gladys Adkins, Belva Pratt, Mescal Taylor and Georgia Osburn. Cora was the last surviving child of their family. She is now survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Cora graduated from Wayne County High School, Bliss College and Capital University. She received an Award from the 113th Ohio General Assembly of Ohio for the Dean's List. Cora never stopped teaching her entire life and was knowledgeable on many subjects. She was involved in teaching Sunday School and Bookkeeper for Reynoldsburg Baptist Church. Cora was an accomplished cook. She loved gardening, bird watching, and life. We will miss her wisdom, quiet thoughtful ways, and smile. The pandemic will not keep us from celebrating her life! Graveside service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43213. We respectfully require all guests to wear a mask in compliance with county guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Arthritis Foundation
in Cora's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43232.