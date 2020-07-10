1/1
Cora Seay Finley
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Finley, Cora Seay
1930 - 2020
Cora Seay Finley, age 89, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1930 in East Lynn, WV to the late Fred and Cora Osburn. In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Byrd Finley, Jr.; brothers, Gorman Osborne, Dewey Osborne, Fred Osburn, John Samuel Osburn; sisters, Gladys Adkins, Belva Pratt, Mescal Taylor and Georgia Osburn. Cora was the last surviving child of their family. She is now survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Cora graduated from Wayne County High School, Bliss College and Capital University. She received an Award from the 113th Ohio General Assembly of Ohio for the Dean's List. Cora never stopped teaching her entire life and was knowledgeable on many subjects. She was involved in teaching Sunday School and Bookkeeper for Reynoldsburg Baptist Church. Cora was an accomplished cook. She loved gardening, bird watching, and life. We will miss her wisdom, quiet thoughtful ways, and smile. The pandemic will not keep us from celebrating her life! Graveside service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43213. We respectfully require all guests to wear a mask in compliance with county guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Arthritis Foundation in Cora's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43232.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved