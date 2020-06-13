Brown, Corey
2000 - 2020
Corey De'John Brown, age 19. Sunrise September 21, 2000 and Sunset June 7, 2020. Private service Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the BROWN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.