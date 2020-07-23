Sconciafurno, Corrado
1936 - 2020
Corrado Sconciafurno, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Hospice at OhioHealth Kobacker House. He was born April 13, 1936 in Castel di Sangro, Italy. Son of Marianna Ziruolo and Tommaso Sconciafurno. He worked at Martin Marietta Marble Cliff Quarry for 48-years, and was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. Preceded in death by his wife Maria Pia Ciccarelli. Survived by children, Anna (David) Niday, Rose (Doug) Bickford and Tom (Becky) Sconciafurno; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Moser, Michael (Erin) Niday, Lauren Niday, Andrew Bickford, Monica Bickford, Daniel Sconciafurno and Samuel Sconciafurno; four great-grandchildren; sister, Eliana Caradonna; and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Italy. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus (43214). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.