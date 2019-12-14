|
|
Golden, Corrine
1935 - 2019
Corrine (Lemaster) Golden, 84, passed away on December 13, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born April 10, 1935 in Paintsville, Kentucky to Earl and Sadie Lemaster. Preceded in death by her infant son, Edward Powers, her parents, her two brothers, Earl Douglas Lemaster and Robert Carl Lemaster, as well as husband, William M. Suttle, stepsons, Billy Mort Suttle, Robbie Lee Suttle, daughter-in-law, Christine Powers and sister-in-law, Sophia Ann Lemaster. She is survived by husband, Bennie Golden, two brothers, Ernest Lemaster and Bill Thomas (Jeanie) Lemaster, as well as her sister-in-law, Janet Lemaster, brother-in-law, James Powers and her children Jo Ann (Mark) Burkey, Mike (Teresa) Powers, Earl Robert Powers and Jeffrey (Brandi) Suttle; grandchildren including Brande (Ben) Arnoff, Michael Lee (Nikki) Powers, Christopher Robert (Stacy) Powers, Michelle Lisa (Gene) Weaver, Melissa Diane (Jason) Murphy, Jennifer Nicole Powers, Andrew Joseph Burkey, Maria Corrine Burkey, William Michael Suttle, Johnna (Adam) Danes, Carlie (Bernardo) Anor, Liam Suttle, Austin Suttle, Ethan Suttle, as well as 11 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. In addition, she was also survived by her step-children, Vicki (Joe) Christy, Robert E. (Jill) Suttle, and Paula Sue Suttle. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16th from 2-6 pm at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Rd., Westerville, OH 43081 where service will be held Tuesday, December 17th at 10 am, Pastor Jim Meacham, officiating. The family would like to thank Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospice for their compassion, empathy and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Ann's Hospice or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019