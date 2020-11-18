1/1
Corrine Tanner
1948 - 2020
Tanner, Corrine
1948 - 2020
Corrine Elizabeth Tanner, age 72. Sunrise April 5, 1948 and Sunset November 11, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at International Christian Center, 6600 Busch Blvd, 43229. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the TANNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
International Christian Center
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
International Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
