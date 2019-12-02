|
|
Tzemos, Costas
1952 - 2019
Costas Tzemos passed away at home peacefully with his family by his side on November 29, 2019. He was born in Thessaloniki, Greece as the younger son to Cleon and Chrysoula. He studied physics at Aristotelion University and following graduation came to the United States to continue his studies, consequently receiving graduate degrees in Physics and Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University. While at Ohio State he met and shortly thereafter married the love of his life, Fay Rekos. Costas dedicated his career to working in cryogenics, spending 37 years becoming an expert in his field. Beyond his work he also applied his methodical nature to projects at home, tinkering with and fixing his cars, especially his prized Jeep Willys which took him back to his childhood days. Above all, the place he felt truly at peace was in nature. He loved camping, hunting, sports, playing with his much-loved dogs, and so much more, all of which he cherished even more when sharing with his family and loved ones. Costas was a profoundly proud father who enjoyed teaching his daughters, and celebrated their successes above his own. He was also proud of his Greek heritage and enjoyed stealing moments by the sea in his birthplace during his summertime visits. Costas was ethical, humble, genuinely kind, and immensely strong but simultaneously gentle. He had a vast sense of respect and responsibility towards his family, his friends, and his obligations as a professional, without demanding the same in return but inherently earning it instead. He is survived by his wife, Fay; daughters, Maria (Manos), Kelly (Theologos) and Alexandra (Giorgos); and grandson, Dimitrios. He is also survived by his brother, Spyros (Eriphili) and their children, Chrysoula, Cleon and Hilde with their spouses and children. Costas will be deeply missed but never forgotten by the many people who loved and respected him. Private funeral services entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019