Craig A. Kleiman


1979 - 2019
Craig A. Kleiman Obituary
Kleiman, Craig A.
1979 - 2019
Craig A. Kleiman, age 40, passed away on December 19, 2019. Craig was an avid runner and completed 4 half marathons and numerous quarter marathons. He took pride in his work as a teacher's assistant with preschool children. Craig loved working New York Times crossword puzzles. Preceded in death by his grandparents Rose and Carl Blotner and Ruth and Sidney Kleiman. Survived by his parents, Arlene and Marc Kleiman; sister, Kara (Adam) Hiller; niece, Isla Rose Hiller; uncle, Joel (Sarah) Blotner; aunts, Debra (Edward) Fine and Karen (Jim Joy) Kleiman; great uncle, Gustave (Rita) Hauser; many cousins and friends. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. The family will gather at 3pm on Monday, December 23 at Temple Beth Shalom, 5089 Johnstown Rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Craig's memory to Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.org or The Special Olympics of Ohio www.sooh.org . Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
