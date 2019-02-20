Home

Craig Alan Atwell Sr.


Craig Alan Atwell Sr. Obituary
Atwell, Sr., Craig Alan
1976 - 2019
Craig Alan Atwell, Sr., age 42, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Craig was born on August 12, 1976 in Columbus, OH to Judith Thompson and the late Craig A. Bennett. He is survived by his loving son, Craig Atwell, Jr. and his girlfriend, Caitlyn McCroskey; siblings, Jody (Roger) Swiney, Danny (Eugenia) Webb, Steve (Carol) Atwell, Jennifer Atwell, Mary (William) Price and Matthew (Brittany) Hanes. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held for Craig on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Rock, 7370 Tussing Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 at 1pm with Pastor Matthew Rice and Pastor Steve Maldonado officiating. Memorial donations in Craig's memory may be made to: Life City Church, 609 W. Columbus St., Pickerington, OH 43147 or, Outreach Ministries, 8725 Palmer Rd. NW, Pataskala, OH 43062. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
