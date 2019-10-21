|
|
Carpenter, Craig
1954 - 2019
Craig L. Carpenter, age 65, of Pickerington, OH, passed away October 20, 2019. He was born July 19, 1954 in Columbus, OH to the late Kenneth and Wanda Carpenter. He was a graduate of Pickerington High School. Craig was a Brick Mason for over 50 years and had many jobs around Pickerington. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Craig enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin in Michigan. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Neala Hopkins, brother Thomas Carpenter and father and mother-in-law Joseph and Janice Hensel. Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Susan Carpenter; three children, Ashley (Sean) Ferris, Cole (Jordan) Carpenter and Alexis Carpenter; four granddaughters, Finley and Hayden Ferris, Saylor and Hunter Carpenter; numerous nieces, nephews and the entire Hensel family. Family and friends may visit 1-5pm on Saturday, October 26, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147 with a memorial service to follow at 5pm. Donations may be made in his name to The James Fund for life, https://cancer.osu.edu/giving-back/special-funds. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019