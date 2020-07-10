Craig Charleston

Charleston, Craig
1953 - 2020
It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce Craig W. Charleston's passing on July 6, 2020. He had a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. Craig was born in Cambridge, Ohio on June 25, 1953. He graduated from Otterbein College in 1976 with a BA in Economics and a minor in Business Administration. Craig was a member of the Church of the Messiah and was involved in mission trips with his son. He was also actively involved with Indian Guides and Trailblazers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Floretta Charleston. Survivors include wife, Pamela (Hallberg) Charleston; son, Matthew Charleston; and sister, Deborah Charleston. He retired after 30 years from the Columbus Division of Water, as the Assistant Administrator. He loved spending time with his family, ushering at the OSU football games and golfing with his buddies. A private memorial gathering was held for family and close friends. Tributes to Craig's memory can be directed to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org
to leave an online condolence.