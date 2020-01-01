|
|
Cutlip, Craig
Craig Francis Cutlip, age 54, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on December 29, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Craig was born July 10, 1965 to Frank and Esther (Ternosky) Cutlip in Akron, OH. Craig worked as Operations Manager at National Auto Care in Westerville where he considered his team to be an extension of his family. Formerly, he served as a manager at Alliance Data in Columbus. Craig was an avid and loyal Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan. He loved fantasy football and watching sports with his family and friends Jerry, Mitch, John and Todd. He loved golf, music and trips to the Florida Gulf Coast. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Julie (Jurin) Cutlip. He was the proud father of daughter, Kori Cutlip; and son, Clayton Cutlip. He also leaves behind his sister, Debbie (Stan) Samoska; nephews, Adam Samoska, JT (Kassey) Jurin, Jack Jurin; nieces, Sarah Samoska and Makenzie Jurin. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, January 02, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, where his service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM with family friend Paul Eckles officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020