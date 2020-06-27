Patton, Craig
Craig R. Patton, 61, of Westerville, passed away unexpectedly June 22, 2020. Private family services will be held at 12Noon Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME with services live streamed at www.HillFuneral.com, where complete obituary and remembrances can be shared.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.