Craig M. Poeppelman, age 32, of Dublin, Ohio, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at home. He was born on September 22, 1987 in Columbus, Ohio to Mark W. and Nancy J. (Knapke) Poeppelman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Emily Adair and her husband, Bates; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his Godchild, Alaris; and his many friends. Lastly, he is survived by his Wheaton Terrier, Opie-his constant companion, and his out of town Wheaton Terrier, Mia. Craig loved all animals but Opie and Mia were so special to him. Craig was preceded in death by his grandparents Adolph and Frances Knapke and Linus and Sylvina Poeppelman, and by his aunts and uncles Tom and Ann Knapke, Gerald Golbrecht, Fred and Mary Poeppelman and Penny Poeppelman. Craig was a parishioner of St. Brigid of Kildare Church in Dublin, Ohio and a lifelong resident of Dublin, Ohio. He graduated from Dublin Jerome High School in 2006 and had the distinction of scoring the very first goal for the Dublin Jerome Celtics Soccer team in their inaugural year. Craig played club soccer for many years and loved the game. During high school, in addition to soccer, he was involved in various other school activities. Upon graduating from high school, he attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio and made the Dean's List in the Spring of 2008. During his adult life he worked construction at Kenneth Cole Carpentry, Inc. where he played a significant role in the remodeling of many homes. Craig was very mechanically inclined and was able to fix anything he put his mind to with the help of some You Tube videos. He also had some small business entrepreneurial activity that he was successful with over the years. Craig had a heart of gold and was the kindest soul and great friend to everyone he met. He was humble, kind and when a friend called he was always on his way to help. He was successful at everything he did but unfortunately the mental illness took him away. He put up a courageous battle during the past 12 years living with the disease. God's loving arms are around Craig now and he is at peace. Family will receive friends from 4-7p.m. MONDAY at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CHURCH, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Reception of the Body Prayer Service will be held at 4p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11a.m. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019 at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE with Monsignor Joseph M. Hendricks, Celebrant. Burial services will be held 4p.m. TUESDAY at ST. MARTIN'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY, Osgood, OH. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to: National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) of Franklin County, 1225 Dublin Road, Suite 110, Columbus, OH 43215 www.namifranklincounty.org. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Poeppelman Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019