Smith, Craig
Craig G. Smith, 1981-2020. Craig was born February 12, 1981 in Columbus and passed away on March 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ali Condron Smith, of Columbus, and parents Tom and Reva Smith of Murrells Inlet, SC, formerly of Dublin, Ohio; and sister Michelle (Randy) Hann and niece Amanda also of Murrells Inlet, SC; parents of Ali, Jim and Dulce Condron, brother Sean all of Columbus. Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10 at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbus. For complete obituary please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020