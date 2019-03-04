Sonnen, Craig

1950 - 2019

Craig Allen Sonnen, 68, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born May 13, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, and was a Grove City resident for over 43 years. A graduate of Capital University Law School, he was an attorney for the State of Ohio, Unemployment Compensation Review Commission, for 35 years; longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City; an Eagle Scout and member of Boy Scout Troop 172; and Master Model Railroader, and member and Secretary of Central Ohio NTrak model railroad club. Preceded in death by father Lloyd Sonnen and parents-in-law Donald and Joan Keil. Craig is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Connie Sonnen; mother, Phyllis Sonnen; children, Lloyd Sonnen II, Jessica (Bill) Curry, Kyle Sonnen, Elizabeth (Van) Daranikone; grandchildren, Mason and Harper Danze, and Vance, Revan, Corvan, and Cambrie Daranikone; sisters, Christie Sonnen and Cindy Sonnen; brother-in-law, Richard (Joan) Keil; and other family and friends. A memorial service honoring Craig's life will be celebrated 11 am Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio 43123. Family will receive guests one hour prior at 10 am in the church sanctuary. Entombment will follow service at St. John's Lutheran Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St John's Lutheran Church's unrestricted memorial fund (address above), National Model Railroad Assn at P O Box 1328, Soddy Daisy, TN 37384-1328, or donate online to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network at www.bcan.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel.