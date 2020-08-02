Stover, Craig
1970 - 2020
Craig Alan Stover, aged 50, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at his residence in Baltimore, Ohio on July 31, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. Craig was born May 30, 1970 in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Craig was a Builder at Pulte Homes and a student at Liberty University at the time of his death where he was studying to become a Christian Counselor. He was very active at Grace Fellowship Church having become a partner in 2017. Craig is survived by his devoted wife, Gretchen Stover (nee Allen) who lovingly cared for him every day of his illness. He is additionally survived by his daughter, Mercedes Stover (Mike Worthington), his step-children, Gabriel and Eleanor Harbron, his mother and father, Marcia and Robert Miesse, his sister, Amy (Chase) Linkous, step-siblings, Kim (Scott) Hoy and Jeff (Colleen) Miesse, mother in law and father in law, Ann and Mike Allen, sister in law, Elizabeth Allen (Matt Carroll), brother in law, Kirk Allen (Nicole Dawdy), nieces and nephews Clay, Chelsea and Greyson and many friends. As a very social person, Craig was fortunate to have a number of close friends and colleagues for whom he cared deeply. Special thanks to Dan Renner, Kevin Kellogg and Drew Waggoner for being by his side during his fight. Additional gratitude is due to Pulte Homes, employer to both Gretchen and Craig, whose support over the past year has been remarkable and is sincerely appreciated by everyone in the family. Craig is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Sheward, and his aunt, Pam Sheward. He is additionally preceded in death by Gary Stover. Craig was always known as a hard worker and was awarded the Building Industry of America of Central Ohio Golden Hammer Award for Outstanding Builder of the Year shortly before his death. He also made significant life changes in the past several years after accepting Jesus Christ as his Savior. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by the love of his family who were very proud of the person he had become and the courage he showed in his last year of life. Services will be held at Grace Fellowship Chapel in Pickerington, Ohio located at 575 Diley Rd. Visitation will be held FRIDAY AUGUST 7, 2020 from 10am - 11am and services will begin at 11am. A luncheon will follow the service and will be held at the Grace Fellowship Pickerington Campus 1449 Refugee Rd. Pickerington. The family understands that everyone who wants to attend may not be able as a result of the pandemic and attempts will be made to stream the service online. If streaming is possible, we will make those arrangements public on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made via donation to Grace Fellowship Church Pickerington Campus. Arrangements entrusted to the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. 614-444-1185. Please visit www.maederquinttiberi.com
