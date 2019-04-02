Whitney, Craig

Craig Whitney, age 64, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away March 17, 2019 unexpectedly in his home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio to his parents, Calvin James Whitney and Ann Marie Slavik. In June of 1990, he married his late wife of 27 years, Mary Kay Lauritzen. Craig worked with many different accounting firms in various states until he started his own firm in 1989 in Westerville where he worked until his passing. Craig spent much of his life on the water first racing sailboats and also pleasure boating. More recently, Craig had begun scuba diving and even decided to get his pilot's license to fly in his spare time. He achieved much in his life; however his proudest moments were when he earned his master's degree, his CPA Certification, and of course running his own business for 30 years. Craig will be remembered as a fun, loving, and a hardworking person who would never turn down a good conversation over a cold beer. He is survived by his step-son, Bryan (Allison) Lauritzen; grandsons, Cade and Breck Lauritzen; brother, James Whitney (Cindy Baker); nephew, Matt (Becky) Whitney; niece, Candi Whitney; along with two great nieces and a great nephew. Services will be held with family at a later date. www.OhioCremation.org Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary