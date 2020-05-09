Huston, Creola
1933 - 2020
Creola Huston, age 86, passed away May 7, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Creola's extended obituary and send condolences to the Huston family, please visit her online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 12, 2020.