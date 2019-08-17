Home

Church-Christ-Apostolic Faith
1200 Brentnell Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith
1200 Brentnell Avenue
Columbus, OH
Cresundo D. Whitaker

Cresundo D. Whitaker Obituary
Whitaker, Cresundo D.
Cresundo Whitaker, age 34, passed away August 5, 2019. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20,2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
