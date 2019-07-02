|
|
Johnson, Cristy Lee
1960 - 2019
Cristy Lee Johnson, 58, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. She was born in Nelsonville, Ohio the daughter of the late Jack and Ruth (Newman) Cox. Cristy was a 1978 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School. After high school, she enlisted is the United States Army. She is survived by her husband, Del Johnson; daughter, Angela (Robert III) Stewart; grandchildren, Matthew Spradlin, LeeAnn, Jocelyn and Vaughn Stewart; sister, Ila (Larry) Krile; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jeniffer Johnson, parents Jack and Ruth Cox and sister Billie Jo Cox. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 5 at 3PM at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Lyndell Durr officiating. Visitation will be held from 1PM-3PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to LSS Choices for Victims of Domestic Violence at lssnetworkofhope.org or ACTION OHIO Coalition for Battered Women at www.actionohio.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019