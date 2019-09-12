|
|
Purcell, Crystal
1955 - 2019
Crystal L. Purcell, age 64. Sunrise April 25, 1955 and Sunset September 4, 2019. Visitation 11am and Memorial Service 12pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bible Way Church, 453 S. Wheatland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The PURCELL Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019