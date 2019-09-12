Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bible Way Church
453 S. Wheatland Ave.
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Bible Way Church
453 S. Wheatland Ave.
Crystal Purcell


1955 - 2019
Crystal Purcell Obituary
Purcell, Crystal
1955 - 2019
Crystal L. Purcell, age 64. Sunrise April 25, 1955 and Sunset September 4, 2019. Visitation 11am and Memorial Service 12pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bible Way Church, 453 S. Wheatland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The PURCELL Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
