|
|
Stevens, Jr., Curtis A.
Curtis Allen Steven, Jr., age 50. passed on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Celebration of Life service for Curtis "Scottie" will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christ N Us Ministries, 511 Industrial Mile Road, Columbus, OH 43228. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019