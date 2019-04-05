|
|
Beavers, Curtis
1956 - 2019
Curtis Beavers, 62, of Thornville, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was born in Columbus to William and Gladys Beavers on October 14, 1956. Curtis was retired from Columbus Painters Local 1275 where he worked for 37 years. As a master drywall finisher, one of his favorite projects was Nationwide Arena as a huge fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was an animal lover having owned many domestic and exotic pets throughout his life. He will be especially missed by his dogs, Penny and Steve. Curtis is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Patricia Beavers; daughters, Susan (Steve) Radzimski, and Megan (Dave) Costine; grandchildren, Ivan, Dmitri and Victor Radzimski, Jackson Gualtieri, and Archer Costine; parents, William and Gladys Beavers; siblings, Jeffrey (Pam) Beavers, Joyce (Mark) Tubbs, William Jay (Denise) Beavers, and Carrie (Dennis) Cramer; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 PM in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. Columbus St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. Family and friends may visit from 12-2 PM the day of the service. Cremation will take place after the service. Donations to the Fairfield Area Humane Society may be made in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019