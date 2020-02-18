Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of God
3480 Refugee Rd.
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
First Church of God
3480 Refugee Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Dillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Dillard


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Dillard Obituary
Dillard, Curtis
1976 - 2020
Curtis Wright Dillard, age 43. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd., where his family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Bishop Timothy J. Clarke, presiding. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization in memory of Curtis. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Curtis' obituary and express condolences to the Dillard family, please visit his online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -