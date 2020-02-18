|
|
Dillard, Curtis
1976 - 2020
Curtis Wright Dillard, age 43. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd., where his family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Bishop Timothy J. Clarke, presiding. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization in memory of Curtis. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Curtis' obituary and express condolences to the Dillard family, please visit his online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020