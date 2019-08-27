The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Foe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Foe


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Foe Obituary
Foe, Curtis
1946 - 2019
Curtis R. Foe, age 73, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence. Curtis was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University. Veteran US Navy. Retired after 30 years of service for The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Preceded in death by parents Benjamin and Mishie Foe, brother Gene Foe, and sister Joann Foe Hanson. Survived by beloved friend, Belinda Amons; nephews, Scott Foe, Steven Foe, and Matthew Hanson; niece, Elizabeth Hanson Vandervoort; sister-in-law, LaVerne (Gene) Foe; great nieces, Alexis Hanson, Madelyn Hanson, Sidney Hanson; great nephews, Justin Vandervoort and Colin Vandervoort. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 6-8 P.M., where service will be held 10:30 a.m Friday. Rev. Tim Lee officiating. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Download Now