|
|
Foe, Curtis
1946 - 2019
Curtis R. Foe, age 73, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence. Curtis was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University. Veteran US Navy. Retired after 30 years of service for The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Preceded in death by parents Benjamin and Mishie Foe, brother Gene Foe, and sister Joann Foe Hanson. Survived by beloved friend, Belinda Amons; nephews, Scott Foe, Steven Foe, and Matthew Hanson; niece, Elizabeth Hanson Vandervoort; sister-in-law, LaVerne (Gene) Foe; great nieces, Alexis Hanson, Madelyn Hanson, Sidney Hanson; great nephews, Justin Vandervoort and Colin Vandervoort. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 6-8 P.M., where service will be held 10:30 a.m Friday. Rev. Tim Lee officiating. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019