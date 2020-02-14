|
|
Jordan Sr., Curtis
1928 - 2020
Curtis Jordan Sr., age 91, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Curtis was born on July 14, 1928 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late Bert and Lula (Tate) Jordan. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 76 years, Mae Bell (Andrews) Jordan; son, Curtis Jordan Jr.; daughter, Gail Sparks; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held 1pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends 1 hour prior. Inurnment at Kingwood Memorial Park. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020