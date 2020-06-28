Curtis Lowe

Or Copy this URL to Share

Lowe, Curtis

Curtis D. "Mano" Lowe, 1974-2020, 45 of Columbus, Ohio passed away at home peacefully on June 15, 2020. Curtis preceded in death by his mother Marcia Lowe. Survived by his father, Curtis Easley; children, Sireena and Curtis Lear; and a host of relatives. "Curtis, you will always be remembered and the family loves you wholeheartedly." https://photos.app.goo.gl/oqQFVhYW2TnEoAFD9



