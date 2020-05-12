Curtis Orahood
1986 - 2020
Orahood, Curtis
Curtis Isaac Orahood, born January 14, 1986, passed away in his sleep unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Curtis is survived by his parents: Rick and Lynne Orahood, daughters: Katelynn Marie and Lily Lou Orahood, brothers: Justin (Devon), and Darren (Lisa) Orahood, friends: Stephanie and Audrey. He was a loving, devoted father, wonderful son, brother, and a friend to everyone. Curtis proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 2005-2009, in field artillery as in 0811 Cannoneer during Global War on Terrorism, Iraqi Campaign. He was a Team Leader and Manager at DSC Logistics, in West Jefferson. Curtis was loved by everyone and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends Monday, May 18, 2020, from 2-4 PM at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main St., West Jefferson, OH, 43162, with Military Honors at 4 PM. Never forgotten and always missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask friends to please consider making a donation to the funeral home to help offset the unexpected funeral cost for Curtis.
The funeral home will be following the current Health Department and CDC guidelines on the number of guest attending. We ask that friends and family attending the visitation, please consider wearing a mask, and practice social distancing.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
MAY
18
Service
04:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences. I had the pleasure of serving alongside Curtis, and fondly remember that he was a great Marine and an even greater human being. Fair winds and following seas, Brother. Well see you at the gates.
David Toms
Served In Military Together
May 12, 2020
I will always remember your sense of humor and the way you made the worst days better. Semper Fi brother! Till we meet again.
Joe Oberender
Served In Military Together
