Orahood, Curtis

Curtis Isaac Orahood, born January 14, 1986, passed away in his sleep unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Curtis is survived by his parents: Rick and Lynne Orahood, daughters: Katelynn Marie and Lily Lou Orahood, brothers: Justin (Devon), and Darren (Lisa) Orahood, friends: Stephanie and Audrey. He was a loving, devoted father, wonderful son, brother, and a friend to everyone. Curtis proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 2005-2009, in field artillery as in 0811 Cannoneer during Global War on Terrorism, Iraqi Campaign. He was a Team Leader and Manager at DSC Logistics, in West Jefferson. Curtis was loved by everyone and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends Monday, May 18, 2020, from 2-4 PM at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main St., West Jefferson, OH, 43162, with Military Honors at 4 PM. Never forgotten and always missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask friends to please consider making a donation to the funeral home to help offset the unexpected funeral cost for Curtis.

The funeral home will be following the current Health Department and CDC guidelines on the number of guest attending. We ask that friends and family attending the visitation, please consider wearing a mask, and practice social distancing.







