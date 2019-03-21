|
Rose, Curtis
1964 - 2019
Curtis Anthony Melton Rose, age 54. Sunrise October 31, 1964 and Sunset March 17, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral Service 12:00 noon Saturday, March 23, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the ROSE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019