Pezzot, Cynthia "Cindy" Anne
1956 - 2020
Cindy Anne Pezzot, age 64, passed away unexpectantly at home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Cindy was born on June 24, 1956, in Newark, Ohio, to Jerrold and Susan (Cass) Cummings. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Pezzot; daughter, Nicole Hoy; siblings, Deborah and Barbara; grandparents, Russel and Catherine (Justice) Cass and Brian and Margaret (Webb) Cummings; She is survived by her daughters, Heather Hoy and Jennifer (Andrew) Gartzke; grandchildren, Gage Presgraves, Adalia, Zada and Caspian Geary; siblings, Jerrold, Margaret, Brenda and Bill. Cindy worked for the State of Ohio Public Defender's Commission for 20 years. Starting as a secretary, Cindy worked her way up to management with only a high school education. She sometimes juggled a second job while raising three children on her own. No services are scheduled per Cindy's wishes. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL AND CREMTION SERVICE, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH (43212). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
.