Cynthia Arnold

Arnold, Cynthia
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Arnold, 66, passed away August 24, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Cindy joins in heaven her parents Donald and Eleanor Ford, loving husband of 42 years, David Arnold; and her beloved beagles Wynn and Buster. Cindy was born in Madison, IN and spent her youth in Lebanon, OH. Her proudest achievement was raising her family in Pickerington where she was a faithful parishioner of Seton Parish. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her three children, Erin (Brian) Waltz, Nicholas (Vivi) Arnold and their son, Jerriel, Dr. Michael Arnold, and her grandson who brought her so much joy, Thomas. She is also survived by numerous siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She leaves behind many dear, loyal friends who loved her tremendously. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
or your local Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when all can come together again. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.