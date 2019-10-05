|
Bashore, Cynthia
1944 - 2019
Cynthia Sallee Carlile Bashore, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on August 26, 2019 in Timonium, Maryland, surrounded by family. Her friends and family have always known her as Cece. Cece is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tad and Cyndie Bashore, and her grandsons Joshua and Peter Bashore, as well as her sister Molly Carlile and brothers Robert and William Carlile. She was the daughter of William A. Carlile and Mary T. Carlile of Columbus. A funeral service will be held on October 12 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 229 East State Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 beginning at 1:30 p.m. to be followed by inurnment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet the family at Schoedinger's prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cece may be made to Columbus School for Girls, 65 South Drexel Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43209.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019