Belknap, Cynthia
1951 - 2020
Cindy Belknap, 68, peacefully gained her place in heaven on May 2, 2020 with her loving husband at her bedside. She is no longer clothed in her imperfect earthly body; she is with Jesus and she is free! Cindy was born on August 25, 1951 to Harold and Ruth Bennett who both preceded her in death. She is survived by the love of her life, Ron who she spent 44 precious years with. Cindy and Ron owned Capital City Exterminating Company which has been in the family for over 77 years. Cindy was not only the co-owner but was instrumental in managing the day-to-day operations for 43 years. Her love of family was only rivaled by her love of this great country. Cindy was both a military wife and avid supporter of the military. Cindy and Ron founded the Westerville Flag Bridge 18 years ago and continue to maintain it as a symbol of hope and freedom for all to see. Her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and great-grandson were the center of her world. She loved them all with every ounce of her being. Her daughters, Michelle (Mike) Haley, Lisa (Cory) Phillips, and Pam (John) McCarthy. Her grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan) Leslie, Brandon (Erin) Carpenter, Connor (Sammie) Haley, Blake (Erica) Carpenter, Hudson (Emma) Haley, Molly Haley, Allie Otworth, Keegan McCarthy, Piper McCarthy, and Addy Phillips. Her newest, precious addition, her great-grandson, Banner Haley. Also survived by her siblings, Valerie (Larry) Amick, Kathy (Bill) Cannon, Pam (Aaron) Trimmer, Greg (Tammie) Bennett, and Dwight (Tammy) Bennett. Funeral arrangements handled by MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Outside open air service to be held on Saturday, May 9 th at the Belknap residence, 14960 Ulery Rd., Centerburg, OH 43011. Viewing to be held from 1-3 PM with service following. Her brother, Pastor Dwight Bennett will be officiating the service. We are not saying goodbye, we are saying see you later. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.