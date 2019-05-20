|
|
Brake, Cynthia
Cynthia Bess (Chenos) Brake, age 85, of West Jefferson, OH, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Cynthia was born April 27, 1934, in West Jefferson of the late John E. and Henrietta M. (Solomon) Chenos. A graduate of West Jefferson High School in 1952. She retired from Merck Sharp, & Dohme Pharmaceutical Company. She was a long time member of Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in West Jefferson. Preceded in death by her parents, son Donald L. Brake, brothers and sisters Stephen, George, John, Leona, Madeline, Rita, Marcelia, and Sylvia. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald C. Brake; 3 children, Diane (Clint) Casey, Valerie (Matt) Huffman, Chris (Vickie) Brake; 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call on THURSDAY, MAY 23, 2019, between 1-3 P.M. with Vigil Service starting at 2:45 P.M., and an evening visitation 6-8 P.M., at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH 43162, (614) 879-9222. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. FRIDAY, MAY 24, 2019, with Father William A. Metzger, Celebrant at the SAINTS SIMON AND JUDE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9350 HIGH FREE PIKE, WEST JEFFERSON, OH 43162. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church building fund thru BAA. The family is being served by Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019