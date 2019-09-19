|
|
Bukovinsky, Cynthia
1964 - 2019
Sunrise, December 10, 1964 in Houston, Texas; Sunset, September 18, 2019, Columbus, Ohio, after a courageous battle with cancer that ended peacefully for her at home surrounded by family and her beloved animals. She is survived by her loving parents, Andrew and Phyllis; sister, Barb; brother, David (Laurie). Services entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085. For complete obituary and information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019