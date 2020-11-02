McCracken, Cynthia D.
1960 - 2020
Cynthia Dixon McCracken, born January 20,1960 in Abilene, Texas, passed away peacefully the afternoon of October 31, 2020. A force of energy and passion during her 60 years, those whose lives Cynthia touched laughed. Laughed a lot. Fittingly, her final Facebook post referenced not being one to celebrate lightly and showed a woman loaded up with handbags. That was Cyd. Celebrations. Purses. Laughs. Cynthia loved to cook, decorate and design, always fluffing a pillow or shifting furniture wherever she went. Her fashion and retail prowess started early in her life when she traveled the world buying, merchandising and consulting for retail giants such as Victoria's Secret and retail planning companies. She even styled Peep stores, which made Aunt Boo Boo, as she was affectionately known, a hero in the eyes of her many nieces and nephews. Her appreciation for retail was just as much about form as it was function. This was likely an extension of her great love of the arts, with museums and musicals typically on the itinerary of any trip she took. Cynthia loved movies, especially older movies. The kind with Audrey Hepburn, Ali McGraw, and Barbara Streisand. The kind that made you laugh hard and cry hard. And she absolutely wouldn't miss CBS' Sunday Morning program. EVERY Sunday. Most recently she lamented that she threw away all her bubble wrap after watching a segment with an artist who turned the material into everything from portraits of Albert Einstein to scenes of Central Park. Surely she would have turned it into her own piece of art if she had some bubble wrap available. Cynthia attended Columbus School for Girls, Granville High School and graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland before attending the University of Maryland and then settling down in Columbus, Ohio. These stops set the stage for a wide range and diverse set of lifelong friends, all of whom have their own one of a kind memories with Cynthia, Cindy, or Cyd, as she was called in various circles. And all of them would agree that when she entered a room, you knew it. Cynthia was preceded in death by her fathers Alan Washburn McCracken and John Samuel McCombe and her beloved dogs Bear and Moxie. She is survived by her husband, John Harmon; mother, Shirley McCombe; sisters, Courtney Mignery (Tom), Leslie Paxton (Brett), and Allison Small (Clint); and brother, Chris McCracken. Her nieces and nephews, Wyatt, Blair, Gillian, Jack, Drew, George, Annie, Charlie, Ed and Eliza will miss her laugh, her jokes, and her always amusing gifts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbus Museum of Art or Kaleidoscope Youth Center. Family will receive friends for a Happy Hour/Visitation from 4-7pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A Private Memorial Service will be held the next day. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view a webcast of the memorial service and to leave memories and condolences.