Dalton, Cynthia
1954 - 2019
Cynthia Eileen Dalton, age 65, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, OSU Medical Center. A corporate sales rep who worked for Cheryl Kreuger for over 30 years, was known as the "Million Dollar Lady". She was one of a kind. A kindhearted, generous, and fun-loving person. Preceded in death by husbands Gary Dalton and Jackie Moore, father Cecil Goberdhan. Survived by daughter, Jennifer D. Dalton; son, Shawn (Jennifer A.) Dalton; grandchildren, Connor, William, Matthew; mother, Joyce Wolford; sisters, Karla Goberdhan, Janis (Pastor Gregory) Worch, Gwen (John) Allred; brother, Butch (Lisa) Zurbriggen; nieces and nephews, Greg, Mike, Sarah, Joe, Mark, Amber, Austin, Emily, Anna, Ashton, Jensan, Hope, Ben; lifetime friend, Cindy Pierce. Memorial service Monday, May 13, 2019 6:30 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Pastor Greg Worch officiating. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019