Falls-Rizer-Williams, Cynthia
Cynthia Sue Falls-Rizer-Williams. Sue Williams received her angel wings April 25, 2020. Sue was born June 1, 1953 in Michigan. Proudly raised in Port Sanilac, Michigan where her love of family, animals and nature began. She was a licensed dog groomer and opened a small business called Artistic Pet Coiffures, a name that denoted not only the care and passion for the work but the pride she took in her craftsmanship. She had one employee under her care, her son Gene, whom she paid $.25 to clean up the shop after every "client". They both moved to Groveport, Ohio, where she developed deep ties to the community. Sue was an active member of First Baptist Church of Groveport and fierce advocate of Animal Rights & Cancer Awareness, passions she carried with her to her final days. Sue wore many hats in life, Daughter, Sister, Caregiver and Beloved Friend. But the 2 greatest roles, she would quickly admit of her abundant life, were that of Mother and Follower of Christ. Her favorite verse was Philippians 4:13 – "I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength" (NLT) She is preceded by her parents Donna Jean and Dudley Welch. Survived by her son, Sidney Williams Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sheila Balasa; her sister, Janeen Rizer; brothers, Jeff, Gary and Leigh Rizer; dear friend, Laura Slagle; and all of the ones who loved her dearly.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020