Brown, Cynthia L.
1961 - 2020
Cynthia L. Brown, an adoring wife, a devoted daughter, and a loving sister, passed away April 8, 2020 at the age of 59 in Columbus, Ohio. Cynthia is survived by her husband Mr. Willie L. Brown, her mother Mrs. Bernice Belcher, sister Ms. LeWonnie Belcher of Woodbridge, Virginia; brothers, Mr. Isaac L. Belcher Jr and Mr. Terrance E. Middleton, of Columbus, Ohio; father- and mother-in-law Mr. Edward L. and Minnie Brown, of Jessup, Georgia; stepdaughter and son-in-law Ashley and Zantwan McNeil Sr, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; aunts, Ms. Verdia Thompson and Mrs. Agnes Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio; nephews, Mr. Eric L. Green and Mr. Lincoln Green, of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, Ms. Tenisha I. Belcher, Ms. Aiesha M. Belcher, Ms. Amanda Middleton, Ms. Aaliya Middleton, Mrs. Varsey Green, Ms. Elle Green, of Columbus, Ohio; cousins, Amia Johnson and Joseph Copeland, of Springfield, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Wanda Belcher and Mrs. Susan Middleton, of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Za'Naliya, Zamari, and Zantwan McNeil, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and mentee Breanna D. Vanover, of Columbus, Ohio as well as a host of Family and friends too numerous to mention. Born to Mr. Isaac L. and Bernice Belcher Sr in Columbus, Ohio January 9, 1961, Cynthia graduated from Franklin Heights High School in 1980. She enlisted in the Army and served honorably for more than 10 years. She earned an Associate Degree in Pre-Law from the Academy of Court Reporting-Clawson and completed the Phlebotomy Technician program at Miami-Jacobs Career College. Additionally, she studied at Columbus State Community College and Ohio Dominican College. On July 11, 2016, Cynthia married the love of her life Willie Brown, of Baxley, Georgia and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A successful union, Willie and Cynthia enjoyed Family, cooking and traveling. He brought her great joy, and she loved him deeply. In addition to being a beautiful person with a beautiful soul, she was a published poet, a gifted calligrapher, and an animal lover. She will be greatly missed. A private funeral is scheduled for Friday, April 17 at the O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home, 1346 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio with interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020