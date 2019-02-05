Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Cynthia L. Cox, 62, passed away Feb. 4, 2019. Cindy was a loving mother, caring wife, and devoted employee of JCPenney for 40 years. She was preceded in death by parents Paul Carl and Coletta Elouise Speakman and brother Paul Robert Speakman. Cindy is survived by husband, Robert; daughter, Katelyn; brothers, Dirk and Scott (Candy) Speakman. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 from 9am until the time of Funeral Service at 10am at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Donations may be made in Cindy's memory to Tribute Program, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
