Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Cynthia "Cindy" (Welch) Morgan

Cynthia "Cindy" (Welch) Morgan Obituary
Morgan (Welch), Cynthia "Cindy"
1942 - 2019
Cynthia "Cindy" Sue (Welch) Morgan, 76, of Newark, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. A celebration of life service will be Wednesday, August 7 at 6PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, with Pastor Bruce Hissong officiating. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow until 8PM. To view the full obituary, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
