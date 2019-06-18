Smith, Cynthia

Cynthia Kay Smith, age 66, of Worthington, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her home in Worthington. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Bobby and Gertrude (Ward) Hall on November 1, 1952. She was an Occupational Therapy Assistant/Rehabilitation Director for over 30 years and was a member of the Agora Church. Cynthia was preceded in death by her grandparents Siebert and Elsie Hall, Leroy and Eleanor Ward, parents Bobby and Gertrude Hall and her granddaughter Raven Christo. She is survived by her husband, Reilly R. Smith whom she married on March 31, 1973; daughters, Jofaya (Charles) McBeth, Kara Christo and Catrinna Smith; her son, Sean (Alyson) Smith; 21 grandchildren; sister, Janet (Carl) Dodaro; brother, Robert (Jeannie) Hall; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Friends may call on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington from 2-4 and from 6-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Smoky Row Road Brethren Church, 7260 Smoky Row Road, Columbus, Ohio 43235. The family strongly suggests donations be made to the or the in Cynthia's memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary