Cynthia Vail Stevens Strauss, age 95, of Columbus, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Wesley Glen Health Center. Born August 19, 1924 in Charlotte, NC to the late Benjamin Alonzo Stevens, Sr., and Daisy Gage Stevens. Preceded in death by husband Arthur Eric Strauss and three siblings Marguerite Paul, Frank Crawford Stevens, and Benjamin Alonzo Stevens, Jr. Survived by children, Christopher Eric (Kathleen) Strauss, Marguerite Anna (Paul Harmon) Rice and Kenneth Stevens (Dora) Strauss; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and beloved students. Graduated from North High School in Columbus, earned her B.A. in Music at The Ohio State University, and studied Vocal Performance in NYC. Cynthia earned a B.S. in Elementary Education at SMU in Dallas, Texas, an M.A. in Elementary Education at OSU in Columbus, and was an Elementary Teacher in the Columbus Public Schools for 26 years. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and choir; Delta Omicron Music Honorary Fraternity; Sierra Club and Simply Living. Memorial Service will be scheduled at St. Stephen's Church, 30 West Woodruff Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Private Interment Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, Ohio. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43202. Condolences may be left and the full obituary read at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.