Cynthia Ward
1952 - 2020
Ward, Cynthia
1952 - 2020
Cynthia Janet Pantle Ward, age 67, was born in Paris, Illinois on November 23, 1952 to Norma J. Samford Pantle and Max E. Pantle. Cynthia attended school in Christman, IL and Olney, IL and graduated from East Richland High School in 1970. She then attended OCC Olney Central College before transferring to Illinois State in Normal Illinois. Cynthia became an Art instructor for 8 grades at Crestwood School in Paris Illinois for 14 years. She was a sorority member of Delta Theta Tau and worked with Boy Scouts and Triple T Youth for Christ. She recently retired from the Ohio Supreme Court after more than 25 years of service. Member of Christian Assembly Church in Columbus, Ohio. On July 24, 2020, Cynthia was called home eternal rest. She is preceded in death by father Max E. Pantle, mother-in-law Donna Ward, and aunt Arlene Samford. Survived by sons, Phillip and Sean (Alysha) Ward; mother, Norma Pantle (Harry) Shumate; grandson, Barry Ward; sisters, Rhonda (David) Rooker of Tyler, TX and Susan (Tom) Hess of Colorado Springs, CO; a host of other relatives and friends. Private Memorial is being held. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
