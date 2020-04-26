The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Cynthia Lee White, age 85, of Columbus, passed into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1934 in Waterbury, CT to the late Frank and Alice (Pritchard) Comerford. She graduated with a BSN from the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing where she later served as a public health nurse in the Cincinnati area. Cynthia was a founding member of the College of Nursing Advisory Board, and received a Masters Degree in Theology Psychology and Pastoral Counseling from The Ashland Theological Seminary. She served in many Nursing positions including Director of Nursing at Mountain State Hospital in Charleston, West Va and also was a member of the faculty of the Charleston General Hospital School of Nursing. She was very involved with activities and leadership roles in her church and was instrumental in establishing a Counseling Ministry at Bay Presbyterian Church in Bay Village, Ohio and also at Avon Lake Presbyterian Church in Avon Lake, Ohio where she served as pastoral counselor until her retirement. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio. Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Terry R. White; daughters, Ann Connelly and Stephanie (Don) Jacobs; grandchildren, Matthew Connelly, Catherine Lill, Andrew Connelly, Annika Jacobs, Stas Jacobs, Dymitry Jacobs; and great grandson, Lian Connelly. In light of the current conditions, a private family graveside service will be held in Glouster, Ohio with Pastor Jerry Kasberg officiating. The family would like to thank the Staff of Ohio Living Thurber Village for their compassionate and professional care during the last few years of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cynthia's memory may be made to the University of Cincinnati Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219-0970 or to Ohio Living Westminster Thurber, 717 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020
