Sedlacko, Cyril
1924 - 2019
Cyril Sedlacko, age 95, passed away on July 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH, 43085, from 4-7 PM. Visitation will also be from 10-11 AM on Tuesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Rd., Powell, OH, 43065, where a funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view complete obituary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 37th DVA and the March of Dimes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019