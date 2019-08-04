|
|
Sittig, D. Connie
1924 - 2019
D. Connie Reichert Sittig age 94 passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born September 10, 1924 to the late Fred W. and Almeda Swingle Reichert. Graduate of South High School and Franklin University. Married John H. Sittig December 17, 1945. They were lifelong residents of Columbus. John served as Director in Columbus Public Schools for 38 years and founded radio station WCBE. Connie worked as a secretary to the Comptroller of the YMCA and was a Notary Public. After raising their family, she worked at Connell's Flowers for 28 years making many friends. She was an avid reader, loved antiquing, traveling, gardening, volunteering and being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Member of Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley. Preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband John of 51 years. They had four wonderful children, John (Theresa) of Corona, CA, Teri (Donald Thacker) of Pickerington, Nancy (Douglas Berg) of Granville, Fred (Christine) of Dearborn, MI. Also survived by cherished grandchildren, Brian (Janice) Thacker of Pickerington, Scott Thacker of Reynoldsburg, Ian and Keith Sittig of Dearborn, MI, David (Jessilee) of Lake Elsinore, CA, Adam Sittig of Carisbad, CA, Matthew Berg of Granville, OH, Michael Berg of Chicago, IL; great grandchildren, Jared, Evan and Kylie Thacker. Friends may call Monday 6-8 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service Tuesday 1:00 PM Christ Lutheran Church 2314 E. Main St. Pastor Tim Iseringhausen officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in her memory. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019