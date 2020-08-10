1/
D. Fred Wilhelm
1942 - 2020
D. Fred Wilhelm, born on June 28, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, to Irma Faye Holt, age 23, and Frederick Harold Wilhelm, age 23, found peace after a long battle with cancer 5:13pm August 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judi Sowards-Wilhelm; and his son, Fred and Tina Wilhelm of Fairfield Twp, OH; his daughter, Sheilo (Wendy) and Jim Crawford of Logan, OH; and step-son, Donn and Jennifer Walden of Lewiston, Idaho. He served in the Marine Corps from 1961-65, and he was a proud Marine and fierce papa bear all the way to the end. He was a big supporter and wonderful dad to many exchange students with the Youth For Understanding program in Columbus, Ohio. Fred retired from National Electric Coil after being employed 31 years and also enjoyed coaching little league football in Whitehall in his spare time. He was a member of the American Legion in Waverly, Ohio. He adored his grandkids, Christopher, Nate, Ethan and Josh Wilhelm, Jessica and Katelynn Snyder, and Addison and Nolan Walden. Great-grandchildren, McKenzy, Tristin and Junior Yeary, and Payson Wilhelm. His family was there to help him through to the very end, with all of the love and support that he deserved. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Carmel Hospice or Multiple Myeloma Foundation. Rev. Timothy G. Wyman will conduct graveside services with military honors at 2pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Franklin Hills Memory Garden in Canal Winchester, OH. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
